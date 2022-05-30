Lamden (TAU) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $41,682.00

Lamden (TAU) traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 30th. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for about $0.0262 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lamden has a market cap of $3.73 million and approximately $41,682.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000156 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Lamden Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

