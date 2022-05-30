Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Has $33.27 Million Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 55,200 shares during the quarter. Ventas makes up about 5.4% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Ventas worth $33,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,472,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $842,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,368 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ventas by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,689,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,380 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,119,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,635 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,275,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,354,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 508.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,875,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $56.50 to $61.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.42.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $4,412,766.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,947,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,447,849. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ventas stock opened at $57.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.18, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 461.55%.

Ventas Profile (Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.