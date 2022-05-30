Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Has $87.26 Million Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,523,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,170 shares during the period. American Campus Communities makes up about 14.1% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $87,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. 97.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Campus Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

ACC stock opened at $64.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.72 and a 12 month high of $65.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.34.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $273.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.17 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,274,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,842,885.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $1,292,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,401,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

