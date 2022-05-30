Leelyn Smith LLC Acquires 473 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.43. The stock had a trading volume of 373,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,685,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.45. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

Altria Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.