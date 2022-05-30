Leelyn Smith LLC Buys 454 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,857 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.12.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DIS traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.32. 885,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,984,024. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $99.47 and a one year high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.03. The company has a market cap of $199.03 billion, a PE ratio of 75.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.