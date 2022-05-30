Leelyn Smith LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 172,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,800,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,621,000 after purchasing an additional 122,276 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 69,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 323.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 156,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,935,000 after acquiring an additional 119,455 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ AAXJ traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.57. The stock had a trading volume of 120,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,583. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $65.43 and a twelve month high of $96.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.72.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

