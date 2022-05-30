Leelyn Smith LLC Purchases 37 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 592 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alerus Financial NA raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 9,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,058,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,745,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,548,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $194,853,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded up $90.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,246.33. The stock had a trading volume of 120,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,037.69 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,485.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,679.54.

Alphabet shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 550,282 shares of company stock worth $21,681,939. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,312.41.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

