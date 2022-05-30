Leelyn Smith LLC Raises Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. State Street Corp increased its stake in ServiceNow by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,108,603,000 after purchasing an additional 241,296 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,441 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,995,048,000 after purchasing an additional 106,519 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,898,748,000 after purchasing an additional 305,908 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,480,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,610,414,000 after acquiring an additional 352,766 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.59.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $21.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $476.29. 109,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,997. The business has a fifty day moving average of $495.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $558.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $95.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 432.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $406.47 and a 1 year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total value of $175,994.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,683.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 932 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.26, for a total value of $456,922.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,613.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,370 shares of company stock worth $5,559,728. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

