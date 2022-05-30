Leelyn Smith LLC Sells 236 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Leelyn Smith LLC trimmed its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,893 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 47,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,317 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,469,000 after buying an additional 66,907 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,206 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 36,065 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. DZ Bank cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,707. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $51.40. The company had a trading volume of 649,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,735,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average of $51.95. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $57.61.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.