Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.02-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.57 billion-$1.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.

LESL stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.79. 132,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,761. Leslie’s has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $31.55. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.71 and its 200-day moving average is $20.73.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $228.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Leslie’s’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

LESL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leslie’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leslie’s from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.73.

In related news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $82,086.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,554 shares in the company, valued at $201,963.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 106.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,516,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,151,000 after purchasing an additional 323,662 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 15.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,828,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,114,000 after purchasing an additional 498,247 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,149,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,607,000 after purchasing an additional 41,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 31.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,047,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,632,000 after acquiring an additional 493,971 shares during the period.

Leslie’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.