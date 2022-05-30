Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 640,900 shares, a growth of 52.7% from the April 30th total of 419,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,068.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNNGF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,359. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.40. Li Ning has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.72.

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

