Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 640,900 shares, a growth of 52.7% from the April 30th total of 419,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,068.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LNNGF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,359. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.40. Li Ning has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.72.
Li Ning Company Profile (Get Rating)
