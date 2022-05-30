Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.64 Million

Brokerages forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) will report $39.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.51 million and the highest is $39.77 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $84.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $164.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $160.90 million to $168.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $202.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.21 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on LGND shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $130.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.43.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.76 per share, for a total transaction of $206,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,346,777.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,356,000. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 154,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,791,000 after acquiring an additional 27,085 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

LGND traded up $3.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.55. 4,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,815. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 65.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.81 and its 200 day moving average is $120.12. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $77.80 and a 12 month high of $169.98.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.