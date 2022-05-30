Lightning Bitcoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $150,597.00 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $150,597.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001083 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000279 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00017081 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.53 or 0.00217846 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006152 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000648 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

