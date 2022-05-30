Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Up 5.6% This Week

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $3.26 million and $76.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.28 or 0.00739280 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,647.45 or 0.99592166 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 758,381,981 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

