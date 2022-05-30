LMR Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 11,900 SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XRT. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 894,961.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,920,000 after buying an additional 1,449,838 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 7,602.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 292,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,414,000 after acquiring an additional 288,743 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,741,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,081,000 after acquiring an additional 209,396 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth $18,780,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $9,549,000.

NYSEARCA XRT opened at $67.51 on Monday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $104.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.22 and a 200-day moving average of $80.71.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

