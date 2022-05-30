LMR Partners LLP Buys Shares of 12,266 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 72.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,633,000 after acquiring an additional 53,315 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 98.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 74,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 36,996 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 9.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 31,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.7% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.06.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MS opened at $86.45 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $76.75 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.03 and its 200 day moving average is $93.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $151.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

