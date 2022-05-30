LMR Partners LLP Invests $1.25 Million in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,277 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at $190,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 178.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,034 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 37,172 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 25.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,086 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 10,822 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,640 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $75.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $75.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.13. The firm has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 2.60.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.05%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Benchmark lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays downgraded Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Devon Energy from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $1,128,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $3,209,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,254 shares of company stock worth $11,316,229. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

