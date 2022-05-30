LMR Partners LLP Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAAU)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the fourth quarter worth about $13,750,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,868,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,599,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,150,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,054,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCAAU opened at $10.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.21. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.

