LMR Partners LLP Makes New Investment in 7 Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SVNAU)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of 7 Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SVNAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of 7 Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 7 Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 7 Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 7 Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 7 Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Shares of SVNAU stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10. 7 Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $10.16.

7 Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

