LMR Partners LLP Sells 100,375 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

LMR Partners LLP lessened its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 79.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,375 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $34.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.74. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $109,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,520,500 shares in the company, valued at $47,515,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MGM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.79.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

