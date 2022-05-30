Long Focus Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Centene by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Centene news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $647,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,309.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $305,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CNC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.72.

NYSE:CNC traded up $2.52 on Monday, reaching $84.41. 254,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,893,842. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.62. The firm has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.52. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $89.92.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

