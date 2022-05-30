Long Focus Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 150,000 Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCO. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 617.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13,379 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Arcos Dorados from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.80 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, HSBC cut Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcos Dorados has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.13.

Arcos Dorados stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.72. 59,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,995. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.22. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $8.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $787.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.07 million. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 50.06% and a net margin of 3.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

