Long Focus Capital Management LLC Invests $1.34 Million in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 75,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Constellium at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soapstone Management L.P. increased its position in Constellium by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. now owns 750,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,433,000 after buying an additional 146,718 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Constellium by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 70,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 38,387 shares during the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC increased its position in Constellium by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 965,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,299,000 after buying an additional 140,748 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Constellium by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,699,000 after buying an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Constellium during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CSTM traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.70. The company had a trading volume of 28,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.69. Constellium SE has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $21.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.91.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.99. Constellium had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 100.02%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

