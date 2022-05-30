Long Focus Capital Management LLC Invests $11.52 Million in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 410,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,517,000. Liberty Global accounts for 1.5% of Long Focus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Long Focus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Liberty Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LBTYK. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,591,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,051,000 after buying an additional 232,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at $457,000. Institutional investors own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBTYK traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.08. 118,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,340,173. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.50. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 30,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $726,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,262,332.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $484,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,776,372.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

