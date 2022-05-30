Long Focus Capital Management LLC Invests $2.18 Million in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 80,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in Insmed by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,798,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,523,000 after purchasing an additional 861,771 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 24.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,591,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,923,000 after purchasing an additional 716,392 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,819,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,790,000 after purchasing an additional 603,211 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 126.4% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 998,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,505,000 after acquiring an additional 557,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Insmed by 254.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 409,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,147,000 after acquiring an additional 293,890 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of INSM traded up $0.92 on Monday, hitting $19.52. 33,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,253. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.19. Insmed Incorporated has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $34.44.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.36 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 217.35% and a negative return on equity of 108.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insmed news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.20 per share, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 262,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,081.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $2,237,580.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INSM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

