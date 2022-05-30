Long Focus Capital Management LLC Invests $3.37 Million in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 355,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,369,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Grupo Financiero Galicia as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GGAL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 281.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 74,433 shares in the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 431,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 109,195 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 426,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 228,961 shares in the last quarter. Light Sky Macro LP purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,275,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 79,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GGAL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.38. The company had a trading volume of 8,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,955. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.62.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.3602 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous annual dividend of $0.30.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GGAL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

