Long Focus Capital Management LLC Makes New $33.25 Million Investment in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,900,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,250,000. Antero Resources makes up 4.4% of Long Focus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Long Focus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Antero Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter worth about $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 1,140.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $254,599.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,112.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,037,352 shares of company stock worth $35,954,600 over the last 90 days. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Antero Resources from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $38.00 price target on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.31.

Shares of AR stock traded up $1.78 on Monday, reaching $44.74. 421,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,701,895. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $44.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of -34.42 and a beta of 3.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.94.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

