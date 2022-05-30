Long Focus Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 610,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,905,000. Antero Midstream makes up about 0.8% of Long Focus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Long Focus Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Antero Midstream as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,939,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $228,608,000 after buying an additional 3,626,455 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,234,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,392,000 after buying an additional 606,424 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,928,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,425,000 after buying an additional 92,886 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,505,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,614,000 after buying an additional 90,874 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,957,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,310,000 after buying an additional 245,383 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of AM stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691,682. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $11.71. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.20.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $218.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.32 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 36.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.44%.

In related news, insider Brendan E. Krueger acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $31,620.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 280,430 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,732.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 303,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $3,129,581.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 517,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,336,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 865,620 shares of company stock valued at $8,963,071 in the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

