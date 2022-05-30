Long Focus Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,000 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCK traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $334.96. The company had a trading volume of 32,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,608. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.88. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $184.43 and a 1 year high of $339.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.67.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 26.07%.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total value of $68,322.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total value of $1,025,974.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,334 shares of company stock worth $15,434,314. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on McKesson to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.00.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

