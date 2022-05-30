Long Focus Capital Management LLC Takes $527,000 Position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 22,211 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $519,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCTX has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.31. 10,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,400. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $3.00.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 528.23% and a negative return on equity of 27.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dipti Amin bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $57,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 53,650 shares of company stock worth $83,887. 26.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

