Long Focus Capital Management LLC Takes $6.91 Million Position in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 420,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,909,000. Turquoise Hill Resources makes up about 0.9% of Long Focus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Long Focus Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Turquoise Hill Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRQ. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter worth about $198,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. 34.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRQ stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $27.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,817. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.59. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $30.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( NYSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $402.65 million during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 30.50%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Turquoise Hill Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Turquoise Hill Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Turquoise Hill Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.06.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

