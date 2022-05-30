Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,715 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.2% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,977,035,000 after buying an additional 296,707 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,209,213,000 after buying an additional 290,139 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,143,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,329,463,000 after purchasing an additional 211,460 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $936,732,000 after purchasing an additional 354,695 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.84.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $4.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $199.63. The company had a trading volume of 172,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,190,383. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.22 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.08%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

