LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $330.00

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 330 ($4.15) and last traded at GBX 355 ($4.47), with a volume of 529784 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 342 ($4.30).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 379.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 393.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £373.23 million and a P/E ratio of 5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. LSL Property Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.07%.

In related news, insider Helen Buck bought 8,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 402 ($5.06) per share, with a total value of £34,334.82 ($43,204.76).

LSL Property Services Company Profile

LSL Property Services plc provides services to mortgage intermediaries, specialist mortgage and insurance advice to estate agency and new build customers, and valuation services to mortgage lenders in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying and Valuation Services, and Estate Agency.

