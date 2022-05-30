LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €815.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €815.00 ($867.02) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €750.00 ($797.87) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($723.40) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Friday, January 28th. HSBC set a €800.00 ($851.06) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €765.00 ($813.83) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €840.00 ($893.62) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €783.62 ($833.63).

EPA MC opened at €593.40 ($631.28) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €611.55 and a 200 day moving average price of €662.08. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a one year low of €195.45 ($207.93) and a one year high of €260.55 ($277.18).

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

