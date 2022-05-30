LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $717.57.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Grupo Santander assumed coverage on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €807.00 ($867.74) to €826.00 ($888.17) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €860.00 ($924.73) to €900.00 ($967.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €790.00 ($849.46) to €815.00 ($876.34) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

LVMUY stock traded up $3.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $126.38. The company had a trading volume of 228,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,751. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52 week low of $113.26 and a 52 week high of $171.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.02 and a 200 day moving average of $146.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $1.255 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

