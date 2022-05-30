Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the April 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Magellan Aerospace from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of Magellan Aerospace stock remained flat at $$5.95 during trading on Monday. 5 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,906. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.59. Magellan Aerospace has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $9.01.

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

