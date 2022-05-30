Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) vs. Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Head to Head Contrast

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) and Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Magnachip Semiconductor and Ichor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnachip Semiconductor 16.19% 10.61% 8.20% Ichor 5.71% 17.89% 9.46%

Magnachip Semiconductor has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ichor has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Magnachip Semiconductor and Ichor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnachip Semiconductor $474.23 million 1.86 $56.71 million $1.55 12.68 Ichor $1.10 billion 0.81 $70.90 million $2.22 13.96

Ichor has higher revenue and earnings than Magnachip Semiconductor. Magnachip Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ichor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Magnachip Semiconductor and Ichor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnachip Semiconductor 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ichor 0 0 3 0 3.00

Magnachip Semiconductor currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.16%. Ichor has a consensus target price of $46.20, indicating a potential upside of 49.03%. Given Ichor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ichor is more favorable than Magnachip Semiconductor.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.9% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.0% of Ichor shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Ichor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ichor beats Magnachip Semiconductor on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magnachip Semiconductor (Get Rating)

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions. The company also offers metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistors, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, AC-DC converters, DC-DC converters, LED drivers, regulators, and power management integrated circuits for a range of devices comprising televisions, smartphones, mobile phones, wearable devices, desktop PCs, notebooks, tablet PCs, and other consumer electronics, as well as for power suppliers, e-bike, photovoltaic inverter, LED lighting, motor drive, and home appliances; and organic light-emitting diode display driver integrated circuits for OLED TVs. It serves consumer, computing, and industrial electronics original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and electronics manufacturing services companies, as well as subsystem designers in Korea, the Asia Pacific, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company sells its products through a direct sales force, as well as through a network of agents and distributors. Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

About Ichor (Get Rating)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning. It also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, electron beam, laser-welded components, precision vacuum and hydrogen brazing, surface treatment technologies, and other proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems. The company primarily markets its products directly and through resellers to equipment OEMs in the semiconductor equipment market in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, Korea, Mexico, and internationally. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

