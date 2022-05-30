MakiSwap Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $207,093.00 (MAKI)

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. In the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MakiSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. MakiSwap has a total market capitalization of $391,748.22 and approximately $207,093.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 197.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,632.87 or 0.63872511 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003252 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.90 or 0.00474669 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00033481 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008471 BTC.

MakiSwap Coin Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

MakiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MakiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MakiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

