Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the April 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of MTEX stock traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.61 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.12. Mannatech has a twelve month low of $22.38 and a twelve month high of $49.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.77 and its 200 day moving average is $34.96.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. Mannatech had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $39.49 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Mannatech’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

In related news, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $40,227.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mannatech in the first quarter worth $31,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Mannatech during the third quarter valued at $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mannatech by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mannatech during the third quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Mannatech by 1,090.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mannatech in a report on Sunday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

