ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.36 Billion

Equities research analysts expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) to report sales of $5.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.43 billion and the lowest is $5.28 billion. ManpowerGroup posted sales of $5.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full-year sales of $21.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.20 billion to $21.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $22.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.96 billion to $22.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $144.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.17.

NYSE:MAN traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,517. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.48 and a 200-day moving average of $97.20. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $84.32 and a 12 month high of $124.57.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.26. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.64%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

