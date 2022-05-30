MAP Protocol (MAP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $222,519.00

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $22.42 million and $222,519.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.03 or 0.00945904 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.26 or 0.00422953 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00032895 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008249 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,183,690 coins. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

