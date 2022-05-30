Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC) Short Interest Update

Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the April 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAQC. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 25,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 15,437 shares in the last quarter.

MAQC stock remained flat at $$10.19 during mid-day trading on Monday. 53,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,867. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.10. Maquia Capital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $11.37.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

