Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.60.

MARA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on Marathon Digital from $57.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

NASDAQ:MARA traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.27. 520,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,083,260. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average is $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 40.00 and a quick ratio of 40.00. Marathon Digital has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $83.45.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.23 million. Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 19.68% and a negative net margin of 68.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Digital will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio bought 15,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $148,533.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,990.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 13.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 887.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 371,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,727,000 after purchasing an additional 333,767 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 17,147 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 43.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 934,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,525,000 after purchasing an additional 282,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 871.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,417,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,500 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

