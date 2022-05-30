Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800,800 shares, an increase of 50.5% from the April 30th total of 532,100 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $553,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,134,309.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John David Parker sold 2,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $100,327.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,071 shares of company stock worth $1,412,431. 38.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,416,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,875,000 after acquiring an additional 19,679 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 153.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 15,833 shares during the period. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMI traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,040. Marcus & Millichap has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $319.46 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

