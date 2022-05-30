Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Price Target Cut to GBX 165 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 185 ($2.33) to GBX 165 ($2.08) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.33) to GBX 215 ($2.71) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Marks and Spencer Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $168.25.

Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at $3.82 on Thursday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $7.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

