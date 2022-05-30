Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stake Decreased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd reduced its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 250,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,913 shares during the period. Marvell Technology comprises 0.8% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $21,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,037,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,745,000 after purchasing an additional 410,950 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 242,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,186,000 after purchasing an additional 25,647 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 36,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $839,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $3.83 on Monday, reaching $60.82. 1,527,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,234,980. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.87. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.34%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $1,932,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 45,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total value of $2,796,364.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 618,298 shares in the company, valued at $37,765,641.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,610 shares of company stock worth $13,591,746 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

