MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.22-$4.47 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.20 billion-$9.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.84 billion.MasTec also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.72-$0.72 EPS.

MTZ has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on MasTec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.83.

Get MasTec alerts:

Shares of MTZ traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.28. 10,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,595. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MasTec has a 52 week low of $70.72 and a 52 week high of $122.33.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. MasTec had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. MasTec’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MasTec will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 40.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 2.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 2.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec Company Profile (Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.