Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Buys New Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,193 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total transaction of $1,572,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,389 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,466 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $256.17 on Monday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.94 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.17. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GNRC shares. Northland Securities began coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Generac from $533.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.36.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

