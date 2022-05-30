Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Decreases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,982 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 18,962 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 18,591 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $3,467,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $520,000. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,293 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total value of $1,967,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,047 shares of company stock valued at $7,086,622 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V stock opened at $212.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.22. The company has a market capitalization of $404.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.58%.

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.88.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.