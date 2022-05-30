Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Decreases Stake in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lowered its position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned about 0.32% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. 24.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TCPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of TCPC opened at $13.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $790.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 23.74, a quick ratio of 23.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.71. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $15.05.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.55 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 66.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

